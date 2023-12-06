Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18

FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation...
FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Capitol Hill in Washington for the post of Supreme Court Associate Justice, Sept. 9, 1981. O'Connor, who joined the Supreme Court in 1981 as the nation's first female justice, has died at age 93. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18, with a funeral service at the National Cathedral the following day, the court said Monday.

The first woman on the Supreme Court, O’Connor died Friday at age 93 in Phoenix. She stepped down from the court in 2006 after serving as a justice for more than 24 years.

Members of the public will be able to pay respects at the court from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, following a private ceremony. Tuesday’s service at the National Cathedral is private and by invitation only, the court said.

The family has asked that donations be made to iCivics, the group she founded to promote civics education, the court said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured
The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a blue GMC 2500 pickup truck.
2 Monday morning thefts in Jones Co. believed to be related
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the initial indication is that the incident was a...
JCSD: Man suffers gunshot to head while looking for hunting rifle

Latest News

Two separate hunting-related shooting incidents are under investigation in Jones County.
Two injured in separate weekend hunting-related incidents in Jones Co.
Friends and firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't...
Firefighters decorate home for man with cancer
FILE - Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into...
Texas high school sends Black student back to in-school suspension over his locs hairstyle
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say