JCSD investigating report of drive-by shooting

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said there were no injuries reported to either...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said there were no injuries reported to either individual and the investigation into the shooting is continuing.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A reported drive-by shooting is under investigation in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 53 Harrison Road on Monday around 4 p.m.

According to the two male residents who were inside the mobile home at the time, shots rang out from a passing vehicle and struck the home.

JCSD said there were no injuries reported to either individual and the investigation into the shooting is continuing.

