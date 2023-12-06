JCSD investigating report of drive-by shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A reported drive-by shooting is under investigation in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 53 Harrison Road on Monday around 4 p.m.

According to the two male residents who were inside the mobile home at the time, shots rang out from a passing vehicle and struck the home.

JCSD said there were no injuries reported to either individual and the investigation into the shooting is continuing.

