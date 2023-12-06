Hold the Bacon: Holiday food tips to keep your pet healthy

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the holiday season in full swing, there’s no better time to remind pet owners of the dangers that come with food-filled family gatherings.

Whether you’re baking, grilling or frying, they all require special attention when your pets are around or when you’re tempted to slip them a piece of your pie, a sliver of your steak, or a bite of your broccoli.

If you want to keep your pet safe, there are some important foods to keep away from your pets that could potentially be deadly if consumed.

“Your different meats, some a fattier food than they are used to, so bacon, ham, moving into the ones that have bones, bones fragments,” said Dr. Jodi Crawford, of the Sumrall Animal Clinic. “You’ll tend to think that chicken is safe and then they’ll chew on the bone. Onions, garlic and even with an artificial sweetener that we’ve seen and it’s hidden in a lot of your nut butters, so peanut butter, even pudding.”

Crawford said another common toxic is THC gummies and wants to remind pet owners to be honest with their veterinarian about what their pet consumes so they can get the right medical attention they need.

