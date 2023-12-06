Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in Jones Co.

Christopher Jackson, 32, of Hattiesburg.
Christopher Jackson, 32, of Hattiesburg.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said it arrested 32-year-old Christopher Jackson.

Jackson is accused of physically and verbally abusing an immediate family member causing visible injuries, JCSD said.

Jackson was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on Tuesday evening pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

JCSD investigators said additional charges against Jackson are highly likely.

