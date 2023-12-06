Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Fatal crash shuts down I-59 northbound lanes in south Hattiesburg

(MGN | MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic is at a standstill after a fatal crash blocked part of I-59 in Hattiesburg on Wednesday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the wreck happened around 4:50 a.m. on December 6 near the northbound U.S. Hwy 11 exit (EX 63) in south Hattiesburg. Officials said two vehicles were involved.

As of 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, all northbound traffic on I-59 was still blocked at mile marker 62.
As of 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, all northbound traffic on I-59 was still blocked at mile marker 62.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

HPD confirmed that one person had died, but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

As of 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, all northbound traffic on I-59 was still blocked at mile marker 62.

Police urge all drivers to look for alternative routes until emergency personnel clear the scene and to use caution while driving.

To stay current on traffic alerts, visit the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) website or download the MDOT app.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another
-
18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel

Latest News

-
Business hours extended for NYE in Hattiesburg
Local cemetery restoration project in Mount Olive
Crew working to restore cemetery in Mount Olive
6pm Headlines 12/5
6pm Headlines 12/5
WCU receives grant to increase health instructors’ salary
WCU receives grant to increase health instructors’ salary