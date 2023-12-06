Win Stuff
Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59

(MGN | MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The person who died from a crash on Interstate 59 Wednesday morning has been identified.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified the deceased as 19-year-old Christian Whitley of Hattiesburg. He was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital at approximately 5:45 a.m.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the wreck happened around 4:50 a.m. near the northbound U.S. Hwy 11 exit (EX 63) in south Hattiesburg.

Officials said two vehicles were involved. No other injuries have been reported.

There was also a report of a different wreck on I-59 around mile marker 62 on Wednesday around 6 a.m. That wreck also involved two passenger vehicles, but no fatalities were reported.

As of 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, all northbound traffic on I-59 was still blocked at mile marker 62.
As of 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, all northbound traffic on I-59 was still blocked at mile marker 62.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

Traffic was at a standstill after part of I-59 in Hattiesburg was blocked Wednesday morning.

Police urged all drivers to look for alternative routes until emergency personnel cleared the scene and to use caution while driving.

To stay current on traffic alerts, visit the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) website or download the MDOT app.

