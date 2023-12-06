Crew working to restore cemetery in Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) -Trent Lewis and his crew used everything from high-powered equipment to good old-fashioned elbow grease to help bring some life to a cemetery in Mount Olive.

“We do all the restoration on the tombstones,” said Lewis. “Pretty much anything the tombstone needs, we do it.”

Whether it be repairing the cracks or leveling headstones that sank into the ground, Lewis said they take pride in their work.

“We love this stuff, and we’re going to do it just like it was our own,” Lewis said.

The Mount Olive City Cemetery has been around for more than 130 years, and a community group including Sandra Boyd contacted Lewis to help families preserve their legacies.

“The first burial in the cemetery was in 1890, which means people were being buried here before the town was even formed,” said Boyd.

With the cemetery dating back more than a century, Boyd said it’s on the community to fill the role of the families no longer living in the area.

“It’s a statement about who people were, what they did and how they lived,” Boyd said. “It’s just important to keep that up.”

Lewis has been working in cemeteries since 2008, and while he enjoys it, he said the work can cause headstones to collapse into the ground, putting him a little too close for comfort.

“We’ve actually had to get down there in the grave and get it out,” Lewis said. “And have our crane over it and do the rigging and dig down deeper. We get right on top of the vaults and stuff. It’s kind of an eerie feeling.”

Despite those instances, Lewis said he has yet to have a supernatural encounter.

The crew will cover about 50 headstones every day until they finish the cemetery.

