Commemorative wall additions to be unveiled Saturday at Historic Eureka School

The Historic Eureka School is located at 410 E. Sixth Street.
The Historic Eureka School is located at 410 E. Sixth Street.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District will hold the final installation unveiling of the Generations Strong: Inspiring African Americans of Hattiesburg Commemorative Wall on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Historic Eureka School.

The 375-foot wall, which borders the northeast side of the Historic Eureka School’s property, highlights more than 170 African-American individuals or families from Hattiesburg who have inspired or continue to inspire others through their work and service.

Speakers at the morning program will be:

  • Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission
  • Latoya Norman, Director of Museums for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission
  • Toby Barker, Mayor of the City of Hattiesburg
  • Stella Mackabee, Member of the Generations Strong Wall Advisory Committee

Following the unveiling ceremony, the Sixth Street Museum District will host their annual Christmas Open House at both Smith Drug Co. and the African American Military History Museum.

The Historic Eureka School is located at 410 E. Sixth Street.

