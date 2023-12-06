Business hours extended for NYE in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This New Year’s Eve, folks in the Hub City can continue celebrating into 2024, despite the day of the week.

This year, New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday, when businesses in downtown Hattiesburg would normally close at midnight.

The city council has agreed to extend business hours for the holiday to 2 a.m.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said it was important to make this one-time exception for one of the premier events for the City of Hattiesburg.

“Because of that economic impact, we want to make sure they still feel that even though this New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday,” said Barker. ”So, the city council tonight extended bar hours to 2 a.m., which typically, they would close at midnight. By extending it to 2 a.m., they are still able to have their regular New Year’s Eve celebrations.

It’s the real boost that this night is for our downtown merchants.”

City leaders say Midnight on Front Street welcomed more than 10,000 people to the Hub City last year.

