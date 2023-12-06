Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

12/6 - Rex’s chilly Wednesday A.M. forecast

WDAM Meteorologist Rex Thompson says it's a chilly rest of the week with rain over the weekend.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday, everyone!

It will be a sunny day in the Pine Belt, with highs in the 50s.

Overnight, look for chilly weather with patchy frost. Lows overnight will be in the lower 30s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s by Friday morning.

Highs on Friday will be around 70.

As we head into the weekend, look for a storm system to bring showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

Colder and drier air will then arrive by the first of the week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects steal pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another
-
18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel

Latest News

WDAM Meteorologist Rex Thompson says it's a chilly rest of the week with rain over the weekend.
12/6 - Rex’s chilly Wednesday A.M. forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/5
Much cooler for your Wednesday
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/5
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/5
weather
warmer temperatures on the way