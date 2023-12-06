12/6 - Rex’s chilly Wednesday A.M. forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday, everyone!

It will be a sunny day in the Pine Belt, with highs in the 50s.

Overnight, look for chilly weather with patchy frost. Lows overnight will be in the lower 30s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s by Friday morning.

Highs on Friday will be around 70.

As we head into the weekend, look for a storm system to bring showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

Colder and drier air will then arrive by the first of the week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.