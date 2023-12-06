11-year-old injured in hunting-related shooting in Jones Co. passes away

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 11-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries from a hunting-related shooting incident over the weekend has died.

On Wednesday, Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed the boy had passed away.

According to a press release on Monday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident in the southeastern part of the county on Saturday around 9:36 p.m.

Sgt. Cody Pitts advised that an 11-year-old boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits. The pair’s 19-year-old step-brother was with the two children at the time of the incident.

The 11-year-old sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, according to JCSD.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was notified of the incident and responded to the scene, as they are the primary agency investigating the incident. JCSD is also investigating it as a secondary agency.

The names of the 11-year-old and his sister were not released by the sheriff’s department due to their age.

