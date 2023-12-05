Win Stuff
Zac Efron is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Zac Efron’s star will be the 2,767th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(Brian Bowen Smith/Hollywood Walk of Fame)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) – “Soaring, flying, there’s not a star in heaven that we can’t reach…”

Actor Zac Efron is proving those “High School Musical” lyrics to be true, as he is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

In a news release, the Walk of Fame said Efron’s ceremony will be held Dec. 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Efron’s star will be the 2,767th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Efron became a household name in 2006 when he starred as Troy Bolton, the lead character in the Disney Channel original movie “High School Musical,” which became a cultural phenomenon.

Over the years, Efron has starred in numerous films, including comedies like “17 Again,” “Neighbors,” and “Baywatch;” hit musicals like “The Greatest Showman” and “Hairspray;” and more serious films like “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” in which he played notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

In 2021, Efron hosted the Netflix travel documentary series “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” which won a Daytime Emmy Award. The popular show released its second season in 2022.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement that Efron’s star will be the last of the year.

“We are thrilled to honor actor Zac Efron, who began his career as a Disney alum and has reinvented himself as a leading man by playing a wide variety of great roles,” Martinez said. “What a way to end our year of star ceremonies with this very popular and gifted actor!”

Efron’s upcoming projects include starring in “The Iron Claw,” premiering in theaters Dec. 22. It tells the story of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers in the 1960s who were plagued by misfortune and loss.

Efron also recently wrapped production on “A Family Affair,” a romantic comedy in which he will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King. The film will premiere on Netflix in 2024.

Guest speakers at Efron’s Walk of Fame ceremony will include actor Jeremy Allen White, who co-stars with Efron in “The Iron Claw;” actor Miles Teller, who co-starred with Efron in the 2014 comedy “That Awkward Moment;” and director Sean Durkin, who directs “The Iron Claw.”

