Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Work session held to discuss possibility of new hours for Sunday alcohol sales in Hattiesburg

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The hours alcohol can be sold in Hattiesburg may be broadened in the future.

On Monday, the Hattiesburg City Council held a work session.

City leaders discussed making a change that would allow restaurants to sell alcohol earlier on Sundays.

The idea would allow local restaurants the ability to sell alcohol at 10 a.m. instead of 11 a.m.

The subject was on the work session agenda from Councilman Carter Carroll.

There was no vote. It was simply a discussion and the first step in the process.

The council could consider an agenda item at a future meeting.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Oak Grove football
Oak Grove holds on for 33-28 victory over Starkville in Class 7A state title game
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured

Latest News

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of...
Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 56 emergency incidents in November
Garbage rates to increase in Jones Co.
Garbage rates to increase in Jones Co.
City of Petal to enforce auto shop ordinance
City of Petal to enforce auto shop ordinance
Pearl to target uninsured drivers through initiative that proved controversial in other parts of the state