Work session held to discuss possibility of new hours for Sunday alcohol sales in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The hours alcohol can be sold in Hattiesburg may be broadened in the future.

On Monday, the Hattiesburg City Council held a work session.

City leaders discussed making a change that would allow restaurants to sell alcohol earlier on Sundays.

The idea would allow local restaurants the ability to sell alcohol at 10 a.m. instead of 11 a.m.

The subject was on the work session agenda from Councilman Carter Carroll.

There was no vote. It was simply a discussion and the first step in the process.

The council could consider an agenda item at a future meeting.

