Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant

Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were trying to serve a search warrant on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Va.(AP)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in a Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital are investigating a massive explosion at a house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant Monday.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement that the suspect fired several shots inside the home and that an explosion happened. Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

The police had earlier said that they were investigating after someone fired a flare gun from the house.

Arlington is located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The explosion took place in Bluemont, a suburban neighborhood in north Arlington where many of the homes are duplexes that house two families.

A massive boom was heard in the area just after 8:20 p.m. Power was knocked out in the immediate area and flames could be seen shooting in the air from a nearby street. Stretchers were also seen near the house.

Carla Rodriguez of South Arlington said she could hear the explosion more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away and came to scene, which was roped off blocks away, to see what was happening.

“I actually thought a plane exploded,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

