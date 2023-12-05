Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Saban talks Rose Bowl playoff matchup with No. 1 Michigan

The Crimson Tide earn final playoff spot and will head to Pasadena
Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After upsetting Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Alabama Crimson Tide earned the final spot in the college football playoffs and are on a quest for another national title.

No. 4 Alabama is heading off to the Rose Bowl where they will take on No. 1 Michigan. The game will be the first meeting between the two teams as Michigan is coming off the program’s third straight Big Ten title while the Crimson Tide are riding an 11-game winning streak.

“Our team is very excited about having the opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country in the University of Michigan,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said via a teleconference Sunday afternoon. “They’ve had a very, very successful season, Big Ten champs. I’d like congratulate them on that. We’re going to look forward to the challenge that we have ahead in terms of what we have to do to prepare and be the best that we can be to play against the No. 1 team in the country.”

Alabama and Michigan kick off on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. CST.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
-
18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel
Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another

Latest News

-
WCU women’s soccer falls in NAIA title
On Tuesday, they played for their fourth title in six seasons but fell just short to the...
WCU women's soccer falls in NAIA title
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Scott & Taylor recap the weekend for the Pine Belt at the MHSAA Football championships from...
Weekend Recap From The MHSAA Football Championships In Oxford