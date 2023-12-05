Win Stuff
Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 56 emergency incidents in November

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.(Powers Fire & Rescue)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Powers Fire & Rescue members continued to stay active in November.

Volunteer firefighters and nationally registered emergency medical responders responded to 56 emergency incidents last month.

The incidents were as follows:

  • Emergency medical - 28
  • Vehicle crashes - 7
  • Grass/brush/woods fires - 7
  • Structure fires - 5
  • Vehicle fires - 2
  • Roadway hazard - 2
  • Child locked in car - 2
  • Fire alarm - 2
  • Good intent - 1

“We are blessed to have dedicated community volunteers in our department who work hard and give of themselves in service to residents,” said Powers Fire & Rescue Chief Bo Burroughs.

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.

Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
