Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 56 emergency incidents in November
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Powers Fire & Rescue members continued to stay active in November.
Volunteer firefighters and nationally registered emergency medical responders responded to 56 emergency incidents last month.
The incidents were as follows:
- Emergency medical - 28
- Vehicle crashes - 7
- Grass/brush/woods fires - 7
- Structure fires - 5
- Vehicle fires - 2
- Roadway hazard - 2
- Child locked in car - 2
- Fire alarm - 2
- Good intent - 1
“We are blessed to have dedicated community volunteers in our department who work hard and give of themselves in service to residents,” said Powers Fire & Rescue Chief Bo Burroughs.
Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.
