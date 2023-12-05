Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 56 emergency incidents in November

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Powers Fire & Rescue members continued to stay active in November.

Volunteer firefighters and nationally registered emergency medical responders responded to 56 emergency incidents last month.

The incidents were as follows:

Emergency medical - 28

Vehicle crashes - 7

Grass/brush/woods fires - 7

Structure fires - 5

Vehicle fires - 2

Roadway hazard - 2

Child locked in car - 2

Fire alarm - 2

Good intent - 1

“We are blessed to have dedicated community volunteers in our department who work hard and give of themselves in service to residents,” said Powers Fire & Rescue Chief Bo Burroughs.

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.

