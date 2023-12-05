Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials say an Ocean Springs teen was killed in an early morning wreck on Highway 49 in Stone County.

A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 45-year-old Valerie Shanta Smith of Beaumont, MS, traveled north on Highway 49 when it collided with a 2013 Kia Optima driven by 18-year-old Kayla Watkins, and passengers Sedhari S. Watson-Person and Tatyanna Richmond, all from of Ocean Springs, also traveling north on Highway 49.

Sedhari Watson-Person, a front-seat passenger of the Kia Optima, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes between Sunflower and Hershel Road.

The drivers of both vehicles were airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Stone County South Central Fire Chief Thomas Muffler told WLOX News the teens were actually on the phone with Stone County Dispatch reporting a problem with an 18-wheeler with a wheel sparking on the opposite side of the highway when the crash happened.

The three young women in the Kia were all students at MGCCC Perkinston Campus.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. MGCCC is offering support and counseling to students as they cope with this tragedy.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.