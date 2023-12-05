Win Stuff
JCSD deputies respond to rollover crash on Tuesday afternoon

-
-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a rollover crash with entrapment on Tuesday afternoon.

According to JCSD, the crash was reported at 169 Maxey Road off Highway 29 in the Pleasant Ridge community.

JCSD Cpt. Vince Williams and Lt. Jake Driskell, with assistance from Narcotics Agent Joel Brogan, were able to climb onto the driver’s side of the Nissan Rogue, which had flipped on its side, and gained access through the driver’s door to the 78-year-old female driver, who was wearing her seatbelt.

Williams made entry into the vehicle to check on the driver and stayed with her during the extrication process.

Additional JCSD personnel arrived and used a tactical breaching tool to remove the vehicle’s shattered windshield to rescue the driver with assistance from Pleasant Ridge and Hebron volunteer firefighters and EMServ medics.

The driver declined medical transport to the hospital after being evaluated by EMServ medics, JCSD said.

The damaged vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

The deputies were working an overtime Special Traffic Enforcement Detail (STEP) in western Jones County when they responded to the crash.

