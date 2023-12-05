Hannah's Tuesday PM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Today temperatures will rise into the mid 60′s and there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day.

Wednesday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt. It will be mostly clear day. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30′s.

Thursday we will see temperatures in the low 60′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30′s.

Friday will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the low 70′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 50′s.

Saturday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 70s. There is a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40′s across the Pine Belt as thunderstorms continue into the late evening hours.

