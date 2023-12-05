Greyhound announces new service to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greyhound Lines Inc. has announced it will resume service in Jackson, Mississippi, starting Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

“Greyhound is so pleased to resume service to Jackson,” said Gilda Brewton, Regional Vice President for Greyhound. “We are grateful to the Jackson Redevelopment Authority (JRA) for their invaluable support in making this possible. With the holiday season upon us, Greyhound is committed to providing the great people of Jackson and the surrounding areas with convenient and affordable bus travel options.”

Boarding at Jackson Union Station, located at 300 W. Capital Street in downtown Jackson, you will have access to Greyhound’s two daily routes.

The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while the eastbound route leads to Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia.

“Greyhound has always been integral to this country’s transportation system,” said Congressman Bennie Thompson. “I am proud to welcome Greyhound back to Jackson, Mississippi, as part of an affordable transportation alternative.”

You can purchase tickets or find answers to their questions about Greyhound’s extended network reaching more than 2,300 destinations across North America by visiting Greyhound.com and FlixBus.com or through the Greyhound or FlixBus mobile apps.

