Garbage rates to increase in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Changes are coming for Jones County residents and their garbage bills. Increased payments are on the way.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors approved increasing the payments Monday from $14 to $17.50 per month.

Sanitation Director Emma Peacock said residents can get a discount until Feb. 28 if they pay $17 for garbage yearly. Homeowners would get a fifty-cent discount and save $6 over the year.

Peacock said the rise comes from the cost of inflation.

“We have tried to stay and it’s just not feasible now because we’ve had fuel go up, we’ve had tires. You know, the price of vehicles have went up to purchase,” said Peacock. “There’s a lot we have to account for.”

The county serves 15,000 to 18,000 customers for garbage.

Customers can begin to see the increase in January or early February.

