Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another

Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16(Greenville Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Greenville teenagers are behind bars accused of killing a 17-year-old and injuring an 11-year-old.

Sunday, December 3, investigators responded to East McCorkle Circle in response to a shooting.

Officers discovered two victims, an 11-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

The 11-year-old was shot in the chest and airlifted for treatment. The 17-year-old died at the scene.

Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle pulled up in front of the victim’s home with several males and began firing shots. The suspects ran from the scene but didn’t get far.

Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16, all of Greenville, were taken into custody.

All four are charged with one count of murder, attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

All suspects were transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where they await their initial court appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured
The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a blue GMC 2500 pickup truck.
2 Monday morning thefts in Jones Co. believed to be related
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the initial indication is that the incident was a...
JCSD: Man suffers gunshot to head while looking for hunting rifle

Latest News

Two separate hunting-related shooting incidents are under investigation in Jones County.
Two injured in separate weekend hunting-related incidents in Jones Co.
Generic police lights
Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim
Midday Headlines 12/5
Midday Headlines 12/5
6pm Headlines 12/4
6pm Headlines 12/4