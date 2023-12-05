Win Stuff
Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say five people were shot while attending a repast for a shooting victim.

The incident happened Saturday night at the Petro Plus convenience store.

Chief Juan Cloy says four of the five victims were treated at a hospital in McComb. A fifth person was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being shot in the head.

More than 20 shots were fired during the incident. Bullet holes were found in the store, and shell cases were recovered from the parking lot.

Cloy says video of the incident will be released Wednesday at a press conference at McComb City Hall.

