City of Petal to enforce auto shop ordinance

The ordinance requires that businesses meet certain requirements in order to operate.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After receiving complaints about old and unused cars along main highways, city leaders are revisiting an ordinance that regulates how repair shops operate.

Under Section 7.41.1 of the city’s Official Zoning Ordinance, auto service and repair shops can only store two vehicles within each service stall.

The ordinance also states that “no junk, debris, abandoned or dismantled vehicle, vehicle parts, towed vehicle or similar material shall be stored or allowed to remain in any area either inside or outside the required fenced area.”

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said they’re working to find a solution that meets the city’s and business owner’s needs while keeping its streets safe.

“We wanna get some answers from them and give them plenty of time to get into more compliance. We also need to look at it as a board and an administration to see if we need to tweak the ordinance as it is,” said Ducker. “I think two per bay is probably not enough for them to conduct business, but in some cases, we’ve got 5, 6, 7...just way too many.”

Business owners are encouraged to come out to the Petal City Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and voice their concerns regarding the ordinance.

