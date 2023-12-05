18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old who died in a crash on Friday night in Laurel has been identified.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall identified the deceased as Dakota Gray. He was pronounced dead on the scene at approximately 10:26 p.m.

The crash occurred around the intersection of 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Gray reportedly lost control of his vehicle at the intersection and eventually crashed into a tree.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the teen had sped away from a checkpoint at the 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection earlier that night. After a short chase, officers lost sight of the invivedule’s vehicle around the Sawmill Square Mall.

Cox said officers were not engaged at the time of the accident.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.