13 children find forever homes in time for Christmas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across Mississippi, approximately 4,000 kids are in foster care.

On Monday, 13 children from Forrest, Lamar and Stone counties were officially adopted.

The process was finalized at the Forrest County Chancery Court.

“They’ve been in foster care, some for a number of years, and today is the conclusion of that journey for them where they are able to be with a family for the rest of their lives and not have to worry about their going to be tomorrow,” said Chancery Judge Rhea Sheldon.

After a year of waiting, Bobby and Lindsey McGuffie now have three daughters: biological daughter, Marley, and adopted daughters, Leah and Oakley.

“We kept them for a weekend and fell in love with them over the weekend and then they came to live with us shortly after; I think the next week,” said Lindsey. “We have just been so blessed to see them blossom and grow and just fit so well into our family.”

The Jackson couple said they were initially hesitant about going through the adoption process, which can be lengthy and expensive.

But thanks to their faith, as well as organizations like Southern Christian Services, the road was a little less bumpy.

“We’re thankful that the Lord has taken care of all roadblocks and things that may have gotten in our way in our timing, and here we are on this day excited to say that they’re ours,” said Bobby.

With Christmas around the corner, Shonda Kirksey with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services said adoption is the greatest gift of all.

“We’re always looking for that family to provide love and security and last longing placement for our children, that permanent connection,” said Kirksey.

To learn more about how you can add to or start your family, click HERE.

