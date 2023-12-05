Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

13 children find forever homes in time for Christmas

MCPS reps said the holiday season is a perfect time to adopt children.
MCPS reps said the holiday season is a perfect time to adopt children.(MGN)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across Mississippi, approximately 4,000 kids are in foster care.

On Monday, 13 children from Forrest, Lamar and Stone counties were officially adopted.

The process was finalized at the Forrest County Chancery Court.

“They’ve been in foster care, some for a number of years, and today is the conclusion of that journey for them where they are able to be with a family for the rest of their lives and not have to worry about their going to be tomorrow,” said Chancery Judge Rhea Sheldon.

After a year of waiting, Bobby and Lindsey McGuffie now have three daughters: biological daughter, Marley, and adopted daughters, Leah and Oakley.

“We kept them for a weekend and fell in love with them over the weekend and then they came to live with us shortly after; I think the next week,” said Lindsey. “We have just been so blessed to see them blossom and grow and just fit so well into our family.”

The Jackson couple said they were initially hesitant about going through the adoption process, which can be lengthy and expensive.

But thanks to their faith, as well as organizations like Southern Christian Services, the road was a little less bumpy.

“We’re thankful that the Lord has taken care of all roadblocks and things that may have gotten in our way in our timing, and here we are on this day excited to say that they’re ours,” said Bobby.

With Christmas around the corner, Shonda Kirksey with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services said adoption is the greatest gift of all.

“We’re always looking for that family to provide love and security and last longing placement for our children, that permanent connection,” said Kirksey.

To learn more about how you can add to or start your family, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Oak Grove football
Oak Grove holds on for 33-28 victory over Starkville in Class 7A state title game
4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Hattiesburg police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a 3rd person in connection with...
HPD issues arrest warrant for 3rd person believed connected to Nov. 26 deadly shooting
Southern Miss running back Frank Gore declared for the NFL Draft Saturday.
USM running back declares for NFL draft

Latest News

This Saturday the Giving While Living Toy Giveaway returns to the Hub City with Santa in tow.
WATCH: 'Giving While Living' Toy Drive returns to Hattiesburg
"Pancake Day" was held in both Laurel and Hattiesburg Saturday.
‘Pancake Day’ raises money for Kiwanis clubs in Laurel, Hattiesburg
A parade highlighted "Light Up the 'Ville" in Ellisville Saturday.
Parade highlights “Light up the ‘ville” in Ellisville
The sorority's mission is to provide opportunities through service.
Alpha Kappa Alpha promotes woman-owned businesses at 1st 'Pink Market' event