11-year-old boy shot by sister while hunting in Jones Co. dies, MDWFP confirms

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 11-year-old boy who was shot in the head by his sister while hunting rabbits in Jones County has died, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

MDWFP Chief of Law Enforcement, Col. Jerry Carter was able to confirm the child’s death on Tuesday.

According to a press release on Monday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident in the southeastern part of the county on Saturday around 9:36 p.m.

JCSD Sgt. Cody Pitts said that the boy was shot with a .22 caliber rifle while he and his sister were hunting rabbits. The pair’s 19-year-old step-brother was with them at the time of the incident.

The boy was taken to Forrest General Hospital by EMServ Ambulance Services to be treated, according to JCSD.

MDWFP was notified of the incident and responded to the scene, as they are the primary agency investigating the incident. JCSD is also investigating it as a secondary agency.

