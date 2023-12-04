Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Woman killed in shark attack while swimming with daughter off Mexican coast

A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while...
A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while swimming with her 5-year-old daughter in the Pacific Ocean.(Source: Olga Ernst/CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A Mexican woman died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark in the Pacific Ocean off the beach town of Melaque, authorities said Sunday.

Rafael Araiza, the head of the local civil defense office, said the attack occurred Saturday a short distance from the beach in Melaque, just west of the seaport of Manzanillo.

The town is in the western state of Jalisco, and is located next to the better-known beach town of Barra de Navidad.

Ariaza said the woman, 26, was swimming with her five-year-old daughter toward a floating play platform about 75 feet (25 meters) from the shore.

The victim was trying to boost her child aboard the floating platform when the shark bit her. The daughter was not harmed.

Ariaza said that despite a quick response by rescuers, the woman died of blood loss from the massive bite wound on her leg near the hip. She was a resident of a nearby town.

Authorities closed the beaches in Melaque and Barra de Navidad to swimming as a precaution.

Shark attacks are relatively rare in Mexico. In 2019, a U.S. diver survived a shark bite on the forearm in Magdalena Bay off the Baja California Sur coast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Wes Curry set Everett, 21 (left), and Hammond's (right), bonds at $280,000 each -...
UPDATE: HPD: Active arrest warrant issued for 3rd person connected to Heritage Apartments shooting
Cory Reynolds, West Jones head coach
West Jones captures 2nd state football title in 4 years
4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Hattiesburg police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a 3rd person in connection with...
HPD issues arrest warrant for 3rd person believed connected to Nov. 26 deadly shooting
Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with...
3 teens arrested in connection with September shooting death of Jefferson Davis Co. teen

Latest News

Scott & Taylor recap the weekend for the Pine Belt at the MHSAA Football championships from...
Weekend Recap From The MHSAA Football Championships In Oxford
Scott & Taylor recap the weekend for the Pine Belt at the MHSAA Football championships from...
Weekend Recap From The MHSAA Football Championships In Oxford
Jackson Residents look for appeal process amid incorrect water bills
Authorities say 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed when his landlord allegedly attacked...
Father of Palestinian American boy slain in alleged hate crime files wrongful death lawsuit