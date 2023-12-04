Win Stuff
VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS PD, ROCKLAND PD, ANN ARBOR PD, ISP)
By Gabe Swartz and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - It’s not often police pursue an oversized load, but on Thanksgiving night, officers in Missouri did.

Excelsior Springs Police released dashcam footage Tuesday of an attempted traffic stop. The truck they tried to pull over was towing a mobile home. When it failed to stop, police began a pursuit, KCTV reports.

Video voiced over by Sgt. Craven discusses the pursuit of a driver who had been “traveling all over the roadway.” Officers attempted and failed to use stop sticks but eventually were able to stop the man and take him into custody.

The driver was going about 30 miles per hour, Craven said. His truck and mobile home were damaged in the chase.

“It’s not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house,” police wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

