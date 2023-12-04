Win Stuff
Officials investigating after truck plows through Biloxi National Cemetery, breaking headstones

Noah Noble joins us live from the Biloxi National Cemetery where police are investigating a hectic scene after a truck crashed through several graves.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are searching for answers after a truck plowed through the Biloxi National Cemetery around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

We are told a Chevrolet Silverado veered off the road at the cemetery, striking 10 headstones, two trash cans, a bench and a water fountain. Two of the headstones were left broken.

Debris at the Biloxi National Cemetery following the crash.
Debris at the Biloxi National Cemetery following the crash.(WLOX)
A damaged Chevy Silverado nearby the crash site Sunday afternoon.
A damaged Chevy Silverado nearby the crash site Sunday afternoon.(WLOX)

This crash comes just a day after 27,000 wreaths were laid on the veterans’ graves by hundreds of volunteers.

Hundreds gather for 11th laying of wreaths ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery

The destruction happened between sections AA and CC.

Map of the Biloxi National Cemetery
Map of the Biloxi National Cemetery(National Cemetery Administration)

Biloxi Police Department and the VA Police Department were on site.

We don’t yet know the condition of the driver or what caused the wreck. We will update with details once we learn more.

Cemetery workers started cleaning up the mess Sunday afternoon. Officials say the broken headstones will be replaced soon.

