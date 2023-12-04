More sunshine for your Tuesday and Wednesday

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be mostly clear and cool as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. Highs will top out into the mid 60s.

We’ll cool down for your Wednesday as highs top out into the upper 50s under sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.

Our next chance of rain will move into Saturday as a cold front sweeps through the southeast.

