JCSD: Man suffers gunshot to head while looking for hunting rifle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident regarding a man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s department said it responded to the incident on Flem Phillips Road outside of Ellisville.

JCSD Investigator Sgt. Denny Graham, who is investigating the incident, noted that the man, who was not named, was reportedly retrieving a .30-06 caliber hunting rifle, and a .380 caliber handgun lying under the rifle discharged, striking the man in the forehead.

The pistol round entered the bridge of the man’s nose and exited the top left side of his forehead, JCSD said.

The sheriff’s department said the man walked to a neighbor’s house where 911 was called and emergency personnel responded.

Despite his significant gunshot injury, the man was able to talk to emergency personnel and describe what happened.

The man was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

JCSD said the initial indication is that the incident was a tragic accident; however, it remains under investigation.

