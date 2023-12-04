Jackson Residents look for appeal process amid incorrect water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been just over a year since Jackson’s water department was turned over to a third party, and residents have ideas for what they’d like to see prioritized in year two. On the top of some’s mind is an appeal system for high water bills.

Over the last year, citizens of the capital city say they’ve seen positive progress toward improving the water system. Now, they’re looking for similar results when it comes to their water bills.

Month after month, Pastor PJ Williams says he receives his water bills from JXN Water and pays them on time.

“Bill here at this church, only around about $16 to $24. It’d be $24 if I have to baptize and fill the pool up,” Williams said.

But this November bill wasn’t like anything he’d seen before.

“All of a sudden, I get a bill on Friday, from $16 to $342. But my problem is having a $342 bill from $16, and there’s no way that I can talk to someone about processing my bill,” Williams explained.

That’s been the case since Interim Third-Party manager Ted Henifin took over the capital city’s water system.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he believes that must change soon.

“What we’re saying is that Jackson Water, the federal government, whoever is going to be in charge, needs to create an appeal process where citizens who really do not own some of these new high water bills can get some justice, where they can have those bills reduced,” Stokes said.

South Jackson resident Carolyn James says she and her grandson could both benefit from an Appeal Process even if it saves them just a few dollars each month.

“Right now, I am head of household, you know, and it would help tremendously because I’m retired. And, you know, I don’t work right now. So I would think that would fit right into my budget where I will be able to pay all my necessities,” James said.

Going into year two with Henifin and his team, some residents say they’re confident that changes will be made to help improve the billing process.

“We see improvements, but we cannot allow improvements to take away from the citizens being short-changed,” Stokes said.

“I do believe with the Councilman’s help and Ted coming in, that they will give us a place here in Jackson to process our bills,” Williams explained.

In addition to the Appeal Process, some residents would like to see the new water department move out of Rankin County and back to Jackson.

