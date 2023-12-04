Inmate escaped in Oktibbeha County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page Inmate William Strohm, 47, of Memphis, Tennessee escaped the Oktibbeha County Jail in Starkville.

At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha County Jail. Strohm was serving a year sentence after being revoked on a previous Burglary charge.

Strohm, who was a trusty serving on the kitchen crew, was last seen running northbound on Jackson Street at Martin Luther King drive in Starkville. Police and Sheriff’s Deputies are actively searching the area on foot and using drones. Strohm was last seen wearing light colored pants possibly khaki, a white t-shirt and a dark colored coat with orange interior. Strohm is approximately 5-10 and weighs around 190 lbs.

The community is asked to use caution and do not approach Strohm if spotted.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or comes in contact with Strohm, please contact Oktibbeha County E911, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421, or the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.

