Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Inmate escaped in Oktibbeha County

Last seen in Starkville
At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha...
At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha County Jail(Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page Inmate William Strohm, 47, of Memphis, Tennessee escaped the Oktibbeha County Jail in Starkville.

At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha County Jail. Strohm was serving a year sentence after being revoked on a previous Burglary charge.

Strohm, who was a trusty serving on the kitchen crew, was last seen running northbound on Jackson Street at Martin Luther King drive in Starkville. Police and Sheriff’s Deputies are actively searching the area on foot and using drones. Strohm was last seen wearing light colored pants possibly khaki, a white t-shirt and a dark colored coat with orange interior. Strohm is approximately 5-10 and weighs around 190 lbs.

The community is asked to use caution and do not approach Strohm if spotted.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or comes in contact with Strohm, please contact Oktibbeha County E911, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421, or the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Grove football
Oak Grove holds on for 33-28 victory over Starkville in Class 7A state title game
4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Southern Miss running back Frank Gore declared for the NFL Draft Saturday.
USM running back declares for NFL draft
Hattiesburg police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a 3rd person in connection with...
HPD issues arrest warrant for 3rd person believed connected to Nov. 26 deadly shooting
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

Scott & Taylor recap the weekend for the Pine Belt at the MHSAA Football championships from...
Weekend Recap From The MHSAA Football Championships In Oxford
Scott & Taylor recap the weekend for the Pine Belt at the MHSAA Football championships from...
Weekend Recap From The MHSAA Football Championships In Oxford
Jackson Residents look for appeal process amid incorrect water bills
10pm Headlines 12/3
10pm Headlines 12/3