Hannah's Monday Morning Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Today temperatures will rise into the mid 60′s and there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine

Tuesday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 60′s across the Pine Belt. It will be mostly clear day. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40′s.

Wednesday we will see temperatures in the high 50′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies will be sunny. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30′s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the low 60′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 40′s.

Friday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be clear throughout the day. There is no chance for showers. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50′s across the Pine Belt.

Hannah's Monday Morning Forecast
