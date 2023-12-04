FGH’s Cancer Center program receives ‘Diamond Award’

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital’s Cancer Center program has received the Surgical Quality Partner “Diamond Award.”

The award bestows accreditation under the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer Accreditation Program.

The ACS’ CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for cancer patients by setting and raising standards.

CoC accreditation is granted to institutions committed to providing high-quality cancer care.

Each cancer program must undergo a rigorous evaluation and review of its performance and compliance with the CoC standards. To maintain accreditation, cancer programs must undergo a site visit every three years.

The accreditation standards supply the structure for providing all patients with a full range of diagnostic, treatment and supportive services either on-site or by referral, including community-based resources.

“We are honored to receive this designation as Surgical Quality Partner with the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer,” said Juliet Hinton, cancer registry manage/Research and Informatics/Oncology Data Specialists.

“This designation reiterates our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in surgical care.”

Being a Surgical Quality Partner signifies an institution’s dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches, while maintaining a critical eye on process at every step.

“ACS Quality programs are grounded in more than a century of experience and participation is an important measure of a hospital’s surgical quality,” said Dr. Patricia L. Turner, executive director/chief executive officer

Learn more about Forrest General Hospital at forrestgeneral.org/cancer.

