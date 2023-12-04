Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Experts recommend you think twice before opening a store credit card

Some store cards have interest rates above 33%
Experts recommend you think twice before opening a store credit card
Experts recommend you think twice before opening a store credit card(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average retail branded credit card now charges almost 29% in interest, according to Bankrate.

The company’s recent retail card study found the new rate to be about 8 points higher than the average general credit card.

Ted Rossman with Bankrate said a lot of this is because store credit cards are easier to get since they are not as selective about credit quality. He said as consumers holiday shop they should be cautious when offered these store credit cards at the checkout counter.

“On a lot of these highest rate cards, if you carry a balance, it doesn’t matter if you have excellent credit or fair credit,” Rossman explained. “If you get in the door, you’re charged the same high rate if you carry a balance.”

Rossman said consumers should only use these store credit cards if they are confident they can pay it off in full each month, before any interest kicks in.

He said it makes sense to use a store credit card, if there is a percent cashback and it’s an often-shopped store, like Target, Amazon or Best Buy.

“The other time is if you’re making a big initial purchase that you can pay off right away, because a lot of times the sign-up bonus is 10 or 20% off your first purchase,” Rossman noted. “So, I know somebody who saved $1,000 buying appliances that way, but it’s really key to pay it off right away.”

Rossman said that most of the time consumers should just say no to signing up for a store credit card.

He added the rushed holiday shopping season is not the best time to sign up for a new store card. Instead, consumers should think carefully about their finances before opening a new credit line.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Grove football
Oak Grove holds on for 33-28 victory over Starkville in Class 7A state title game
4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Southern Miss running back Frank Gore declared for the NFL Draft Saturday.
USM running back declares for NFL draft
Hattiesburg police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a 3rd person in connection with...
HPD issues arrest warrant for 3rd person believed connected to Nov. 26 deadly shooting
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E...
‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from ‘6 massive heart attacks’
Romeo the manatee will be taken to a rehabilitation facility after video of him swimming alone...
Drone video shows 67-year-old manatee Romeo isolated in filthy tank at Miami Seaquarium
Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.
Airbnb is giving away 3 nights in ‘Santa’s Cabin’
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go