Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured

Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.(Meridian Police Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department Detective Chanetta Stevens said Ryan Young, 28, was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, after escaping from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a court hearing in Meridian Nov. 29. The 5-day manhunt crossed three states.

In an extensive manhunt and with the cooperation of several agencies, including the Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit, Young was located after fleeing from Louisiana to Texas early Monday morning.

Police said he stole a truck in Mississippi and a car in Louisiana before being cornered in Port Arthur. He was arrested without incident. No one was injured.

Before his escape, Young was serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all committed in Claiborne County, Miss.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Grove football
Oak Grove holds on for 33-28 victory over Starkville in Class 7A state title game
4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Southern Miss running back Frank Gore declared for the NFL Draft Saturday.
USM running back declares for NFL draft
Hattiesburg police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a 3rd person in connection with...
HPD issues arrest warrant for 3rd person believed connected to Nov. 26 deadly shooting
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

This Saturday the Giving While Living Toy Giveaway returns to the Hub City with Santa in tow.
WATCH: 'Giving While Living' Toy Drive returns to Hattiesburg
Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Noah Noble joins us live from the Biloxi National Cemetery where police are investigating a...
Officials investigating after truck plows through Biloxi National Cemetery, breaking headstones
At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha...
Inmate escaped in Oktibbeha County