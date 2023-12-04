2 Monday morning thefts in Jones Co. believed to be related

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two separate thefts at businesses on Bush Dairy Road on Monday morning that are believed to be related.

The sheriff’s department said a 2020 flatbed utility trailer was seen on a security camera being stolen from Rent All of Laurel at approximately 1:53 a.m. The suspect’s vehicle is a blue GMC 2500 pickup truck.

Shortly thereafter, JCSD said the same blue GMC 2500 pickup with the utility trailer attached and another unidentifiable pickup pulling an enclosed utility trailer reportedly stole three John Deere tractors from AGUP Equipment just across the street from Rent All of Laurel.

A John Deere 4044M open cab tractor with front end loader and two John Deere 3038E open cab tractors with front end loaders were stolen from AGUP Equipment.

JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster is investigating the two incidents.

Anyone with information on the two thefts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP(7867). Information is needed, not your name.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.