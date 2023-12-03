PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain didn’t stop the annual Petal Christmas Parade

It was rain or shine Saturday afternoon, as hundreds of people lined Main Street with bags and umbrellas in hand.

This year’s parade included floats by Chick-fil-A, as well as several school organization and local fire departments.

Dad and daughter duo, Hansel and Skylar Hill, left with two bags full of chocolates, Jolly Ranchers and Starbursts.

“Every person I said ‘Hi’ to, whenever I said their name, they threw me a lot of candy,” Skylar said. “They threw me a handful.”

The two said the parade was about catching goodies, as well as just having a good time with family and friends.

“It adds to a sense of community for us, so it’s always fun to be out and see people in the community and see organizations doing positive and good things,” Hansel said.

The parade was followed with a celebration at Willie Hinton Park, including music, food and the annual Festival of Trees.

