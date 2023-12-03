Partly cloudy skies to start off your work week

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be mostly cloudy and cool as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. Highs will top out into the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

We’ll cool down for your Wednesday as highs top out into the upper 50s under sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.

Our next chance of rain will move into Saturday night and into Sunday.

