Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Parade highlights “Light up the ‘ville” in Ellisville

A parade highlighted "Light Up the 'Ville" in Ellisville Saturday.
A parade highlighted "Light Up the 'Ville" in Ellisville Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A parade of fire trucks, antique cars and other vehicles highlighted an all-day Christmas celebration in Ellisville Saturday.

The event, which began at 2 p.m., was part of a day-long series of activities called, “Light Up the ‘Ville.”

More than two dozen entries were in the parade.

Other scheduled events included a pancake breakfast and craft activities for children.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Wes Curry set Everett, 21 (left), and Hammond's (right), bonds at $280,000 each -...
UPDATE: HPD: Active arrest warrant issued for 3rd person connected to Heritage Apartments shooting
An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck, damage bridge; MDOT says repairs next week
Vigil held for friends slain over the weekend.
Covington Co. families hold vigil
Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with...
3 teens arrested in connection with September shooting death of Jefferson Davis Co. teen
West Point dominated L:aurel Thursday night in a 35-7 victory in the Class 5A state...
West Point runs over Laurel to win record 12th state football title

Latest News

The sorority's mission is to provide opportunities through service.
Alpha Kappa Alpha promotes woman-owned businesses at 1st 'Pink Market' event
Children and adults were quick to pick up their favorite candies.
Rain didn't stop the annual Petal Christmas Parade
The event includes activities like marshmallow roasting and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Clause.
Catch the Christmas Lights at Landrum’s Homestead
The 2023 Lights of the Wild event will take place over 15 nights from December 1-23.
Hattiesburg Zoo’s ‘Lights of the Wild’ event back in time for Christmas
Chris Singleton speaks to the ADP annual meeting at the Thad Cochran Center Friday.
Son of Charleston mass shooting victim speaks about racial reconciliation at ADP banquet