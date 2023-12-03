Parade highlights “Light up the ‘ville” in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A parade of fire trucks, antique cars and other vehicles highlighted an all-day Christmas celebration in Ellisville Saturday.

The event, which began at 2 p.m., was part of a day-long series of activities called, “Light Up the ‘Ville.”

More than two dozen entries were in the parade.

Other scheduled events included a pancake breakfast and craft activities for children.

