Parade highlights “Light up the ‘ville” in Ellisville
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A parade of fire trucks, antique cars and other vehicles highlighted an all-day Christmas celebration in Ellisville Saturday.
The event, which began at 2 p.m., was part of a day-long series of activities called, “Light Up the ‘Ville.”
More than two dozen entries were in the parade.
Other scheduled events included a pancake breakfast and craft activities for children.
