‘Pancake Day’ raises money for Kiwanis clubs in Laurel, Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kiwanis clubs in Laurel and Hattiesburg raised money to support programs and projects benefiting young people Saturday, by serving thousands of plates of pancakes and sausages.

It was all part of the organizations’ annual “Pancake Day.”

The Kiwanis Club of Laurel and the Pine Belt Kiwanis Club held simultaneous events.

The Laurel organization served at both the First Baptist Church and the YWCO.

In Hattiesburg, the Kiwanis Club loaded flapjacks and sausage onto plates at the Sigler Center.

Both events raised funds to support children.

“Those funds are used to fund scholarships for seniors in our high schools,” Laurel Kiwanis Club President said Scott Cooley said. “Also, we provide flash cards to all of our third-graders in the Jones County area,”

“Pancake Day” in Hattiesburg has been celebrated for more than 50 years.

“We do that (support children) through making financial gifts to local affiliates like the (USM) DuBard School, Homes of Hope, the Children’s Center, Edwards Street (Fellowship Center) and other places like that,” Pine Belt Kiwanis Club President Brett Montague said.

The Laurel event is in its 69th year.

