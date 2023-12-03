Oak Grove holds on for 33-28 victory over Starkville in Class 7A state title game

OXFORD, Miss. (WDAM) - What for the briefest of moments looked like exhale time, turned into a nail-biting ending Saturday night as Oak Grove High School built an 18-point lead in the third quarter and then held off Starkville High School 33-28 in the Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 7A Football Championship game.

The Warriors (13-1) persevered at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on the University of Mississippi campus by first building a 30-12 lead with 5 1/2 minutes to play in the third quarter and then a 33-20 pad early in the fourth quarter.

The leads proved to be just enough to thwart the Yellowjackets (10-4) and Class 7A’s “Mr. Football, quarterback Trey Petty,

Petty and Starkville certainly tried, with the quarterback tossing two of his three touchdown passes over an 11-minute-or-so span of the third and fourth quarters.

A 41-yard pitch-and-run to wide-open, unnoticed tight end Phillip Swann with 2:57 left in the third quarter was followed by a 7-yard dart to Jontavious Rogers and 2-point conversion pass to Jaiden Turnipseed with 4:15 left to play.

The two scores sandwiched around Luke Stewart’s second field goal of the game had the Yellowjackets within one score for only the third time in the game.

And sure enough, after a three-and-out by Oak Grove, Starkville got the ball back at its own 33-yard line with 2:25 to play.

Plenty of time.

But the Jackets managed just 2 yards on four downs, giving the ball back to the Warriors, who whittled the clock down before punting, and leaving Starkville with one, last gasp at their own 14-yard line with 23 seconds to play.

Oak Grove gave up 5 yards on an offsides penalty, but allowed nothing else.

In the end Oak Grove claimed a second state crown in a four-year period and the first-ever Class 7A championship in state history.

Mississippi moved from six classes to seven prior to the 2023 football season.

Oak Grove jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Kylin Champagne’s 1-yrd run and a Jalen Owens’ 63-yard interception return.

Petty’s 8-yard TD run got Starkville within 14-6 early in the second quarter before Stewart hit a 35-yard field goal for a 17-6 Oak Grove edge.

The Yellowjackets seemed to have seized some momentum going into halftime when Petty found Stonka Burnside with a 49-yard touchdown pass with just 48 seconds left in the first half.

But Oak Grove quarterback Anthony Maddox hustled the Warriors downfield, connecting twice in the drive with Damari Jefferson for 53 yards, including a 22-yrad scoring pass for 23-12 halftime lead.

The Warriors reached into the bag of tricks, when Maddox handed the ball to Jefferson coming around on a sweep. But just before turning the corner and turning upfield, Jefferson flipped a 3-yard scoring pass to wide-open Nehemiah Taylor to give the Warriors their biggest lead of the game.

Maddox, who completed 6-of-6 passes for 53 yards on the Warriors’ initial scoring drive, finished the gae15 of 20 for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson finished with four catches for 63 yards, while P.J. Woodland also had four catches for 61 yards.

Champagne ran for 70 yards and a score on 17 carries, while Tajii Burkett went for 68 yards on 16 carries.

Petty was 9-0f-25 for 138 yards and three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran 49 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Burnside had two catches for 61 yards and picked up 16 yards on a an end around. Swann wound up with two catches for 50 yards and a score.

Jay Stephenson led the Yellowjackets in rushing with 68 yards on 13 carries.

