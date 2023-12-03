Marine Corps League center becomes Toy Central

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg veterans’ organization is doing its part to help make this a great Christmas for children in need.

Members of the Commiskey-Wheat Detachment #1073 of the Marine Corps League hosted a toy drive Saturday at its headquarters on Weathersby Road.

All kinds of toys, from dolls to footballs, were donated.

The toys will be forwarded to several local organizations for distribution to underprivileged children.

“We’ll be distributing them out at Camp Shelby some, through the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department,” League member Clifton Addison said. “We always try to help them out some, if they do a toy drive. And also, Christian Services, we always try to help them out.”

More than 150 toys were donated Saturday.

