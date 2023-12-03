Win Stuff
Maddox brothers help bring state championship back to Oak Grove

By Taylor Curet
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WDAM) - Not every high school athlete gets to experience winning a state championship - let alone two siblings.

Oak Grove senior quarterback A.J. Maddox and younger brother Drew Maddox, a sophomore defensive tackle, celebrated the Warriors’ class 7A state championship on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Oak Grove outlasted Starkville 33-28 to claim its second state title in four seasons.

A.J. Maddox was named championship game MVP after completing 15 of his 20 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Drew Maddox added six tackles (three solo) on the defensive end.

