HPD issues arrest warrant for 3rd person believed connected to Nov. 26 deadly shooting

Hattiesburg police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a 3rd person in connection with...
Hattiesburg police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a 3rd person in connection with a deadly shooting at Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said Saturday that they have issued a warrant for a third person believed to be involved in a Nov. 26 deadly shooting at Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg.

Raytrell Alonzo Jones, 20, of Hattiesburg is wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery, HPD said.

Two other suspects who had been charged in connection with a deadly shooting made their initial appearances in Forrest County Justice Court after being arrested Wednesday

Mya Everett, 21, and Nikel Hammond, 21, were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Judge Wes Curry set the suspects’ bonds at $280,000 each, $30,000 for conspiracy and $250,000 for attempted armed robbery. He ordered the suspects to make no contact with the victim of the attempted robbery.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a man was shot and killed Sunday at the Midtown Hattiesburg apartment complex. The Forrest County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Brystin Varnado.

Friday, while reading the charges listed for Hammond in court, it was mentioned that two other individuals be involved in the incident that Hattiesburg police also may have an active warrant for.

If anyone has information on Jones’ whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

