Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 50′s. This evening will be partly cloudy and there is a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt. It will be mostly cloudy day overall. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the low 60′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40′s to high 30′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the low 60′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 40′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be clear throughout the day. There is no chance for showers. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 30′s across the Pine Belt.

