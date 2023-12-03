Alpha Kappa Alpha promotes woman-owned businesses at 1st 'Pink Market' event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Woman-owned businesses got a bit of a boost Saturday with the staging of the at the inaugural ‘Pink Market’ event.

Organizers said they wanted to not only promote sisterhood, but also increase equity among women business owners.

The event was created by Theta Sigma Omega, the Hattiesburg chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Sixteen businesses, all women-owned, brought a little something for everyone.

“We are just supporting local women entrepreneurs, trying to increase their visibility to the public, promote them, encourage them, and just champion them on so that they can also have the chance to bring in additional revenue,” Chapter Vice President Jessica Magee said.

Magee said the sorority started the event after noticing a need for spaces where women entrepreneurs can thrive.

“Female-owned businesses has been an area where we have identified that there is a gap where they’re not being supported as heavily or as much as other businesses or their male counterparts,” said Magee.

Kennedy Fleming and Shronda Carter own Kenkiors and Shift Her.

The women are also 2-year and 25-year members of “AKA.”

They said they just wanted to see more women support and build each other up.

“Traditionally, men support men in their businesses, so, as women, we must get together and show what we can do and the power of our buying power,” Carter said.

Magee said for Saturday to mark the first, the “Pink Market” was an instant success.

“We’ve already had one vendor to sell out all of their items, prior to mid-day, so we’re very excited about what we’re seeing now,” said Magee.

