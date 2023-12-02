West Jones captures 2nd state football title in 4 years

OXFORD, Miss. (WDAM) - Four years ago, the West Jones High School still was seeking a state football championship to bring back to Soso, Mississippi.

Friday night, the Mustangs earned a second, keepsake for the school trophy case, as West Jones pulled away in the second half to a 23-3 victory over Grenada High School in the Mississippi High School Activities Asscoi9ation Class 6A State Football Championship game.

West Jones (14-0) relied once again on a rock-ribbed defense that had carried it to an undefeated mark through the regular season and South State playoffs.

Grenada (11-4) managed just 132 yards total offense Friday night, including just 35 yards rushing. The offensive high watermark: a 24-yard field goal by Latavien Pritchard that let the Chargers forge a 3-3 halftime tie.

For the most of he first half, West Jones struggled to find its way. Joseph Hernandez’ 31-yard field goal in the first quarter was all the Mustangs had to show for two quarters worth of work.

But two, third-quarter interceptions led to two, West Jones touchdowns, as the Mustangs began to pull away from the Chargers.

Rase Jones’ 2-yard run capped a third quarter drive that began on Isaiah Lindsey’s interception at Grenada’s 18-yard line.

With a little over three minutes left in the third quarter, Keizorrion Carter’s interception put West Jones in business at the Chargers’ 49-yard line.

Nine plays later, running back Elijah Jones muscled in from 9 yards to put Jones ahead 17-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Kymaurion Lindsey capped off the night with a 69-yard scoring run with less than five minutes left in the game.

The Mustangs kept the ball on the ground, finishing the night with 286 yards total offense. Of those, 283 yards came on the ground.

Elijah Jones ran for 102 yards and a score on 22 carries. Caleb Holmes added 94 yards on 17 carries, while Kymaurion Lindsey added 86 yards and a score on seven carries.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.